Thursday Jun 23 2022
Kylie Jenner accused of 'killing earth' after taking $70M private jet on 30-minute trip

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Kylie Jenner accused of 'killing earth' after taking $70M private jet on 30-minute trip

Kylie Jenner is under fire for living the luxurious life she does.

The 24-year-old recently travelled in her $70 million private jet for a 30 minute trip from Calabasas to Palm Springs, irking netizens around the world.

The billionaire jetted off on her Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft with mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

She was also joined by her partner, Travis Scott, and their two children, Stormi, 4, and son whose name has not been disclosed.

Responding to Kylie's photos, internet was quick to jump on the bandwagon to brand the reality star tone deaf.

"Kylie Jenner taking a $70 million jet for a thirty minute journey????? Okay girl, ruin the planet some more," one Twitter user complained.

"It's rich people like her who are literally killing the earth we live in. So selfish," another echoed

"This girl has too much money for her own good. Get on a normal flight and pay for first class? You're NOT that famous," another blasted.

A fourth added: "She probably drives her car to the bathroom instead of walking there too."

