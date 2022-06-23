 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William's first official joint portrait unveiled - Fans react with delight

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince Williams first official joint portrait unveiled - Fans react with delight

First official joint portrait of much-adored royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton has been unveiled at University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they arrived the museum to view the painted portrait of themselves as it was revealed to the public for the first time.

Kate Middleton and Prince Williams first official joint portrait unveiled - Fans react with delight

The portrait, which was painted by award-winning British artist Jamie Coreth, was unveiled to mark the couple's visit to Cambridgeshire to celebrate the county. 

Kate looks ethereal in a £1,595 glittering emerald gown by The Vampire's Wife, which the Duchess first rocked during a historic three-day visit to Dublin in March 2020. 

The couple's first official joint artwork captures the Duchess posing with her arm wrapped around a dapper William, who is dressed in a sharp suit with a blue tie.

Royal fans could not wait and reacted with delight on social media to the new portrait of their favourite royal couple, with one @loveforcambridg tweeted: "I’m in love with our Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first joint painted portrait by British artist Jamie Coreth it’s absolutely beautiful and powerful!! Pure perfection."

The second one, with the handle @Suzanne_Brmptn, commented: "Oh wow, this is absolutely stunning."

Another, @llaviedenina, wrote: "What a perfect portrait of the future king and queen!"

Kate Middleton was looking smashing in a long light blue coat teamed with stilettos and a clutch bag as she visited to the Fitzwilliam Museum with her hubby William to view the portrait.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish reveals using secret body double at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish reveals using secret body double at Coachella 2022
Fans think Kim Kardashian's office has 'most uncomfortable' interior

Fans think Kim Kardashian's office has 'most uncomfortable' interior
Kendall Jenner fails to raise smile after split from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner fails to raise smile after split from Devin Booker
Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney at ‘intense but exciting’ war over top stylist

Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney at ‘intense but exciting’ war over top stylist
Gloria Estefan takes a swipe at Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks

Gloria Estefan takes a swipe at Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks

Amber Heard chats up fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic

Amber Heard chats up fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic
Stranger Things star slams Hollywood on mistreatment of fat actors: Pic

Stranger Things star slams Hollywood on mistreatment of fat actors: Pic
Kate Bush ‘excited’ by Running Up That Hill’s success

Kate Bush ‘excited’ by Running Up That Hill’s success
Mehwish Hayat makes Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’

Mehwish Hayat makes Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’
Queen costs THIS amount to one person in UK: Read On

Queen costs THIS amount to one person in UK: Read On
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on PDA on set of untitled Nike film

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on PDA on set of untitled Nike film
Meghan Markle made Harry 'pick sides': 'Only one he was ever going to choose'

Meghan Markle made Harry 'pick sides': 'Only one he was ever going to choose'

Latest

view all