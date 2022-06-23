Kate Middleton and Prince William's first official joint portrait unveiled - Fans react with delight

First official joint portrait of much-adored royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton has been unveiled at University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they arrived the museum to view the painted portrait of themselves as it was revealed to the public for the first time.

The portrait, which was painted by award-winning British artist Jamie Coreth, was unveiled to mark the couple's visit to Cambridgeshire to celebrate the county.

Kate looks ethereal in a £1,595 glittering emerald gown by The Vampire's Wife, which the Duchess first rocked during a historic three-day visit to Dublin in March 2020.

The couple's first official joint artwork captures the Duchess posing with her arm wrapped around a dapper William, who is dressed in a sharp suit with a blue tie.



Royal fans could not wait and reacted with delight on social media to the new portrait of their favourite royal couple, with one @loveforcambridg tweeted: "I’m in love with our Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first joint painted portrait by British artist Jamie Coreth it’s absolutely beautiful and powerful!! Pure perfection."

The second one, with the handle @Suzanne_Brmptn, commented: "Oh wow, this is absolutely stunning."

Another, @llaviedenina, wrote: "What a perfect portrait of the future king and queen!"

Kate Middleton was looking smashing in a long light blue coat teamed with stilettos and a clutch bag as she visited to the Fitzwilliam Museum with her hubby William to view the portrait.