Thursday Jun 23 2022
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get cosy amid tropical vacations

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Taylor Swift is enjoying her whirlwind romance with Joe Alwyn as they jet off to the Bahamas.

According to Page Six, the couple was spotted hitting the waves in the Caribbean ocean on Sunday. The outlet also reported that the couple is staying in Lenny Kravitz’s Airstream trailer.

The stars who usually keep their dating life out of the limelight painted a perfect picture as they packed on PDA two weeks after Swift’s appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Photo Credits: Page Six
Talking about her short film All Too Well, Swift said, “I’m really secret agent-y about people not finding out about what we’re making while we’re making it.”

“So everything was code words, and writing things in codes that only certain people knew. … I’m so weird with stuff like that,” she added.

