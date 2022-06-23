Johnny Depp has special plan to mesmerise his US fans

Johnny Depp, who's all set to join his rock band the Hollywood Vampires next summer in Europe, may have a plan to mesmerise his US fans as well.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor will join rock legends Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen for their upcoming summer 2023 gigs in Germany and Luxembourg.

A source has claimed that Depp, who loves filming, has a special plan to delight his US fans after his tour to Europe with his bandmates.

The four-person band will play six shows throughout the month of June next summer. The first show will be in Oberhausen, Germany, at the Rudolf Weber-Arena on June 20, 2023. The post also teases that fans should “keep an eye out for more to come...”



The news of the group’s upcoming tour dates comes just weeks after Depp won approximately $10.4 million in the contentious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial, which came to a close earlier this month after six weeks, also saw jurors award Heard $2 million in damages.

Hollywood Vampires is an American rock supergroup formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry. The name comes from a celebrity drinking club formed by Cooper in his 1970s drinking days. The club purportedly included John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Keith Moon, Micky Dolenez, and more. The band has two studio albums out, with guest shots by Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, and others.

There are also reports that Johnny Depp may return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. The actor has portrayed many characters throughout his nearly 40-year career, but one of his most notable is Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s film which played a huge role in the franchise’s success.

It was previously revealed that the upcoming sixth installment would set sail without Depp. But, now it’s being speculated that the decision, which was largely due to the drama surrounding his legal battle with ex-wife, could be changed by the franchise after his legal victory.