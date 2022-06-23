Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's attorneys will come face to face again in court on Friday.

The lawyers will determine whether the two actors will drag out their legal battle or settle it once and for all.



On June 1, a jury delivered a trial verdict that found they defamed each other. It skewed heavily in Depp's favor. Of his three claims against Heard, the jury said he proved all of them and deserved $15 million in damages (a figure the judge reduced for statutory reasons). Of Heard's three claims against Depp, jurors gave her just one win and said she should get $2 million in damages.



But Judge Penney Azcarate, the judge overseeing the trial, didn't enter the jury verdict into the docket. She reportedly said she'll do it on Friday, June 24 — unless the two parties agreed to a settlement.

Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew, in his recent interview, suggested a settlement may be on the table, saying his client might agree to a settlement where he waived monetary damages in return for Heard agreeing not to appeal the case.

Meanwhile, Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft claimed in a separate chat that the actress couldn't afford the $8 million she would owe Depp and that she planned to appeal the case.

However, Amber Heard, in a separate interview with the "Today" show, repeated her claims about the 'fantastic actor' and said she stands by her testimony in the defamation trial.



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have one last chance to reach a settlement before the judge finalises the jury verdict, according to reports.

