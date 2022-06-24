 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

'Vikings' Lagertha actress, 'Supergirl' star choose sides in Amber Heard, Johnny Depp fued

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Vikings Lagertha actress, Supergirl star choose sides in Amber Heard, Johnny Depp fued

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court battle left celebrities divided. Actors like Jason Momoa, Heard's Aquaman co-actor, can be found in the "Following" list of both the parties on Instagram. 

Then there are people who did not publicaly comment on the defamation lawsuit but chose their side by ignoring one of them on social media.

Jennifer Aniston is prominent among 26 million people who are following Depp. The "Friends" star is nowhere to be found in the list of people who are following Amber Heard.

Vikings Lagertha actress, Supergirl star choose sides in Amber Heard, Johnny Depp fued

Similarly, Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist and "Vikings" star Katheryn Winnick seem to be on Amber's side.

Benoist has been quite vocal in her support of MeToo movement and one can understand that she would not trust Johnny Depp.

Vikings Lagertha actress, Supergirl star choose sides in Amber Heard, Johnny Depp fued

Winnick, who rose to fame for her role as Lagertha in "Vikings"  also seems to be convinced with what Amber Heard has been saying against her former husband.

Both the female actors are not following Johnny Depp on the photo and video sharing app.

Vikings Lagertha actress, Supergirl star choose sides in Amber Heard, Johnny Depp fued


More From Entertainment:

How strained is relationship between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson?

How strained is relationship between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson?
Eurovision chiefs insist Ukraine cannot host 2023 show

Eurovision chiefs insist Ukraine cannot host 2023 show
Prince William and Kate Middleton's portrait: Body language expert points out 'disturbing mistake'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's portrait: Body language expert points out 'disturbing mistake'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry orchestrated Megxit in 2018 with Oprah Winfrey?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry orchestrated Megxit in 2018 with Oprah Winfrey?

Prince Harry ‘hates’ being Prince, married Meghan Markle to ‘get out’?

Prince Harry ‘hates’ being Prince, married Meghan Markle to ‘get out’?

Meghan Markle leaving royal family labelled ‘great tragedy’ by Diana's biographer

Meghan Markle leaving royal family labelled ‘great tragedy’ by Diana's biographer
Emilia Clarke confirms Kit Harrington to return as Lord Commander Jon Snow in GoT spin-off

Emilia Clarke confirms Kit Harrington to return as Lord Commander Jon Snow in GoT spin-off

Queen Elizabeth wants to ‘tidy up’ family before giving throne to Charles: Expert

Queen Elizabeth wants to ‘tidy up’ family before giving throne to Charles: Expert

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover
Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions

Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions
Prince William’s reaction to royal portrait with Kate Middleton goes viral

Prince William’s reaction to royal portrait with Kate Middleton goes viral
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict

Latest

view all