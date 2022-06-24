 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'big pay deal' to expose Jubilee secrets

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'big pay deal' to expose Jubilee secrets

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly being extended interview offers left and right.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently returned from UK after celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, are being asked for a sit-in interview for a multi million dollar deal.

Royal expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel shares public wants to know what went down with the couple over their UK visit debut after two years including what they had to face from the royals.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: "All the TV broadcasters around the world are looking to put together specials on the Platinum Jubilee, particularly for their year-end things.

"American networks are very keen on is to sit down with Harry and Meghan to get their take on what has been spectacular years.

"I've been told that Australian TV too are interested particularly all the mainstream media now.

"When you think about it that could be a big pay deal for Harry and Meghan."

If the offer falls through, it would not be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first tell-all interview. In 2021, the couple sat with Oprah Winfrey to discuss about their decision to quit as senior royals, blaming the royal family for being racist.

