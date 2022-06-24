 
Prince William 'still loves' his 'flesh and blood' Prince Harry after Oprah stab: Insider

Prince William is taking his time from Prince Harry's reported stab in the back, says insider.

Speaking to US Weekly in a recent chat session, a source close to the brothers revealed that the Duke of Cambridge is 'blindsided' by Harry's move of airing dirty laundry at Oprah Winfrey tell-all. 

William “doesn’t know who [Harry] is anymore and the trust between them is strained,” especially after the royal family was “burned so many times” by the Duke of Sussex’s vocal criticism. “They’ll never recover from the damage that has been done.”

Speaking to Oprah in 2021, Harry revealed: “I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths,” he said before adding William and Prince Charles were both “trapped” within the monarchy. 

“The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully," added Harry.

Despite the issues, William “still loves his little brother,” per the insider.

“He’s his own flesh and blood and that underlying affection will never go away. William’s not one to bear grudges but what’s right is right. He’ll be civil to a point, but he’s not going to play happy families with them again or pretend that everything’s A-OK when it’s anything but.”

