 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

'What Amber Heard wants you to think about evil defamation suit': Body language expert

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

What Amber Heard wants you to think about evil defamation suit: Body language expertb
'What Amber Heard wants you to think about evil defamation suit': Body language expertb

Amber Heard real narrative in latest interview is spilled by body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the expert revealed how Amber's body language is 'controlled'. 

Replaying one of the key moments from the interview, where Savannah asked the actress 'why is she the only one who has blamed Depp of domestic violence,' Amber replied women are afraid of the actor's phenomenon.

On this, the expert commented: "She could say that I can only say for myself, that would have been a good answer. But no,  she had to imply that they are so afraid of Johnny that none of them has had the courage to come forward about this.

"This is what Amber wants you to think about that evil defamation lawsuit.

He added: "According to Amber, if someone sues you for defamation, it is not because you spread lies about them but because they are the evil ones trying to take your voice away. 

"This is a typical narcissistic tactic. They are going to tell you to your face that you are the problem. You are the one harming the relationship," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Pratt cuts a dapper figure as he arrives at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' premiere

Chris Pratt cuts a dapper figure as he arrives at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' premiere
Nicola Peltz seemingly shades David, Victoria Beckham for ‘pressuring’ Brooklyn

Nicola Peltz seemingly shades David, Victoria Beckham for ‘pressuring’ Brooklyn

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William, Kate Middleton first joint portrait

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William, Kate Middleton first joint portrait
‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’ celebrates 25 magical years

‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’ celebrates 25 magical years
Megxit will have Prince Charles 'marginalise' his siblings in 'transitional' Kingship

Megxit will have Prince Charles 'marginalise' his siblings in 'transitional' Kingship
'Principled' Prince William 'allergic' to Harry 'throwing dust ' in his face: Insider

'Principled' Prince William 'allergic' to Harry 'throwing dust ' in his face: Insider
Prince Harry 'threw life away' with Megxit, was 'really liked' by Britons: UK Civil servant

Prince Harry 'threw life away' with Megxit, was 'really liked' by Britons: UK Civil servant
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'big pay deal' to expose Jubilee secrets

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'big pay deal' to expose Jubilee secrets
Prince Harry 'strained his neck' to get 'desperate' approval of Prince William: Expert

Prince Harry 'strained his neck' to get 'desperate' approval of Prince William: Expert
Meghan Markle praises 'fearless' US mums in heartwarming Texas nod

Meghan Markle praises 'fearless' US mums in heartwarming Texas nod
Elon Musk daughter name, gender change request approved: Read her new name

Elon Musk daughter name, gender change request approved: Read her new name
'Vikings' Lagertha actress, 'Supergirl' star choose sides in Amber Heard, Johnny Depp fued

'Vikings' Lagertha actress, 'Supergirl' star choose sides in Amber Heard, Johnny Depp fued

Latest

view all