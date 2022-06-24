 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads
Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads

Jennifer Garner has recently shared her favourite summer picks with her fans and followers on social media.

On Thursday, the 13 Going On 30 star has mentioned about her summer reading selections on Instagram stories. These books will surely keep engrossed this entire season.

The Adam Project actress has a wide range of collections which varies from memoir to fiction. According to Garner, there are a few “stunning books by brilliant people” that she loves.

Here are her top 6:

1. Molly Shannon’s memoir Hello Molly which the actress believed it to be  “brilliant, funny and brave” read.

Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads

2.  Selma Blair’s Mean Baby to which Garner remarked, “I first met her when we were both very young and I was intimidated by her”.

Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads

3.  Ali Wentworth’s Ali’s Well that Ends Well which she called as “smart, wise and a good dose of funny”.

Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads

4. Jenna and Angela's The Office BFFs celebrated “friendships”. 

Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads

5. Viola Davis' Finding Me which the actress described it as an “awe-inspiring memoir” of Viola's life.

Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads

6. Lastly, the actress recommended Cabin Tripping for all those who “romanticise the idea of little sneak away just like her”.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?
Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory

Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory
Prince William, Kate Middleton tipped for US trip amid Sussex antics: Report

Prince William, Kate Middleton tipped for US trip amid Sussex antics: Report
Camille Vasquez heroically saves life of 'elderly' plane passenger: 'Wonder Woman'

Camille Vasquez heroically saves life of 'elderly' plane passenger: 'Wonder Woman'
Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen

Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen
Adele announces new show but 'disappoints' fans with delayed Vegas residency

Adele announces new show but 'disappoints' fans with delayed Vegas residency
‘The New Mrs Beckham’: Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview

‘The New Mrs Beckham’: Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview
JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky

JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky
Johnny Depp receives another honour in Britain days after winning Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp receives another honour in Britain days after winning Amber Heard trial
Kim Kardashian under fire for bragging her continued weight loss

Kim Kardashian under fire for bragging her continued weight loss
Amber Heard laughs like a 'manic' talking about teen suicide: Watch viral video

Amber Heard laughs like a 'manic' talking about teen suicide: Watch viral video
'What Amber Heard wants you to think about evil defamation suit': Body language expert

'What Amber Heard wants you to think about evil defamation suit': Body language expert

Latest

view all