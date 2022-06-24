 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp lamented 'death of journalistic integrity': influencer reveals

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

FileFootage

An influencer, who was covering the blockbuster legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, recently claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor spoke to him.

According to Substack, Jessica Reed Kraus, having more than 900,000 followers on Instagram, shared that she and Depp conversed on April 11 - the same day that the trial began.

Kraus said that she was introduced to Depp through an 'old friend' of the actor.

The influencer shared that she was told that an anonymous source with 'ni introduction' wanted to talk on the call.

“On the other end of the line the greeting that booms through the phone is a vibration that needs no introduction,” she wrote. “Johnny Depp, voice bathed in slow southern charm, greets me with ‘hello.’”

According to Insider, Kraus recalled, "‘I don’t know you’ he says, ‘but I know, just by the words you use and the aesthetic in your work, that I trust you.’”

The influencer describes Depp as “smart, curious, funny and polite" while adding that he lamented “the death of journalistic integrity”.

Kraus also said that during an in-person meeting with the Hollywood A-lister, he thanked her “for caring enough to carve [her coverage] with intention,” and claimed that other media organisations “failed him so many times before”.

More From Entertainment:

BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth release 'Left and Right': Watch

BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth release 'Left and Right': Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?
Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory

Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory
Prince William, Kate Middleton tipped for US trip amid Sussex antics: Report

Prince William, Kate Middleton tipped for US trip amid Sussex antics: Report
Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads

Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads
Camille Vasquez heroically saves life of 'elderly' plane passenger: 'Wonder Woman'

Camille Vasquez heroically saves life of 'elderly' plane passenger: 'Wonder Woman'
Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen

Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen
Adele announces new show but 'disappoints' fans with delayed Vegas residency

Adele announces new show but 'disappoints' fans with delayed Vegas residency
‘The New Mrs Beckham’: Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview

‘The New Mrs Beckham’: Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview
JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky

JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky
Johnny Depp receives another honour in Britain days after winning Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp receives another honour in Britain days after winning Amber Heard trial
Kim Kardashian under fire for bragging her continued weight loss

Kim Kardashian under fire for bragging her continued weight loss

Latest

view all