Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling spotted shooting for ‘Barbie’: See pics

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were first time captured together shooting for their much anticipated movie Barbie.

The Suicide Squad star was spotted with the La La Land actor as they both sported matching cowboy hats and pink bandanas around their necks.

The 31-year-old Australian actor flaunted her gorgeous figure in pink vest and bell-bottom pants featuring star appliqués.

Robbie looked every inch a real life Barbie doll as her long platinum blonde hair with soft waves fell perfectly down her shoulders.

Whereas, Gosling donned a black cowboy shirt and flared trousers with pointy-toed white boots exuding perfect Ken Doll vibes.

Previously, Gosling’s first look was released and it took the internet by storm.

In the released snap, the actor wore a sleeveless denim vest without a shirt, and his ‘personalized undergarments.’

The picture received amazing response from the audience as they lauded Gosling appearance as he showed off his six-pack abs, bleach-blond hair.



The Greta Gerwig directorial, which also stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell in pivotal roles, will be released on July 21st 2023.

