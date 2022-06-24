Johnny Depp daughter Lily Rose reveals ‘King’ of her heart

 
Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp daughter Lily Rose Depp has shared her first social media post after her dad won defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Lily, 23 took to her Instagram stories and reshared a stunning photo with her friend and Australian singer/songwriter Troye Sivian with a spinning purple heart emoji GIF.

Lily and 27-year-old Troye are filming a new show The Idol, together.

Earlier, the Australian singer shared the original post with caption, “I luv this girl i really do!!” followed by a heart-eyed emoticon.

Commenting on the post, Depp’s eldest daughter said, “King of my heart.”

This is Lily’s first social media post since her father Johnny Depp won the trial against the Aquaman actress.

According to the Daily Mail, Lily is currently dating the French rapper Yassine Stein.

They made their romance public in November last year.

Previously, she was in relationship with film star Timothee Chalamet with whom she starred in the Shakespeare adaptation The King on Netflix.

