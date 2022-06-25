 
Saturday Jun 25 2022
What does Meghan Markle think of Supreme Court ruling on abortion?

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

What does Meghan Markle think of Supreme Court ruling on abortion?

The Duchess of Sussex has been called "way to woke" and "liberal" since she became a part of the British royal family.

Several US celebrities have expressed their views about the US Supreme Court ruling that struck down the constitutional right to abortion.

Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Mark Ruffalo and British singer Dua Lipa were first to criticize the ruling online.

While Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have not commented on the matter, people are wondering what the couple think of the verdict.

As far as Meghan Markle's political views are concerned, the former American actress is against the ruling.

She might not issue a formal statement against the Supreme Court decision, her views suggest that she will never back a court ruling which is being criticized by the women rights activists.

