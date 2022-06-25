 
Saturday Jun 25 2022
Prince Andrew to be thrown out of 'Royal Lodge' in 'game over' move from Charles

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Prince Andrew could lose his royal fate in a matter of seconds after Prince William moves to Windsor estate.

The Queen is all set to live alongside her heirs, Charles and William by the end of this year and it is expected that Andrew would be asked to leave his Royal Lodge.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward says she would be "surprised" if it does not happen.

Speaking to True Royalty TV's Royal Beat, Newsweek Royal Correspondent Jack Royston said: "When the Queen is no longer here, Charles will not have any truck with Andrew attempting a comeback.

"That will be game over for him.

"It might actually be game over already."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward added: "He will be looked after financially.

"They aren't going to cast him out because he will be more trouble cast out and start talking and start giving TV interviews and writing books.

Host Kate Thornton interjected: "Sounds familiar, doesn't it?"

Ms Seward continued: "They don't want that again so, he will be financially secure but I will be very surprised if he kept Royal Lodge."

