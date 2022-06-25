Amber Heard lawyer Elaine rubbished in final hearing: 'I am judge, this is how it goes'

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine rubbished in final hearing: 'I am the judge, this is how it goes'

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft received a 'no nonsence' treatment from Judge Penny Azcarate in the final hearing of the Johnny vs Amber defamation trial.

On Friday, the legal team of both Heard and Depp gathered in Virginia Fairfax County court to discuss the future of $10.35 million settlement in between the concerned parties.

Correspondent Angenette Levy, who was present at the proceedings, noted the Judge was strict towards Elaine after her defamatory comments on the jury, a day after Heard lost against Depp.

"Judge A. is always no-nonsense. Today, she was even more so and seemed like she was having none of what EB was saying. I asked EB afterward whether she would come outside since our camera was out there and whether she had anything to say. She politely said no," noted Ms Levy.



An Instagram account later shared one of the quote from Judge Azcarate, where she rubbishes Elaine yet again.

"I am the chief judge of the court and that's how it goes," she said in regards to Elaine demanding a brief schedule when it does not exist.

Elaine earlier branded the jury of being ‘unfair’ and ‘contaminated’ with social media chatter before deliberations.

She made the admissions during her interview with the Today Show.

There, she began by proposing the positiy of tampering and admitted, “Absolutely. Jurors [weren’t supposed to be looking at social media], but how can you not [be aware]?”

“They went home every night. They have families. Their families are on social media.”

“We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There is no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it. It was was horrible.”