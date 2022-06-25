 
Saturday Jun 25 2022
Johnny Depp's team hasn't requested for injunction against Amber Heard

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Johnny Depp’s legal team has not filed request for injunction against his ex-wife Amber Heard after the final court hearing of the highly publicised defamation trial.

After the attorneys of Depp and Heard could not reach a last-minute settlement, the Aquaman actor’s representative implied that she will appeal the court’s ruling.

However, a source familiar with the current legal proceedings of the bombshell trial told The Post that the Pirates of the Caribbean star hasn’t planned to request for injunction.

On Friday, Judge Penney Azcarate ruled that Heard must pay the $10.35 million in damages including 6% interest per year to her ex-husband for defaming him.

Depp is also required to pay $2 million in damages to Heard including the interest.

Now, the bombshell trial that lasted for about six weeks will now enter to the Court of Appeals of Virginia after 21 days after which there will be 30 days for both parties to file for notice of appeal.

