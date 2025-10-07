Cardi B shares emotional vow to raise kids stronger than her

Cardi B vows to raise kids ‘100 times better’ than herself

Cardi B is all committed to being a mother of her three kids and raising them well.

During a recent chat on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the Am I the Drama?, the 32-year-old rapper confessed that she wanted to raise her kids as a "100 times better version" of her.

"It's discipline. It's gotta be in you, and you have to be better than me. I want you to be better than me," she told Jay. "There's things that I cannot do that I want my kids to do."

Cardi went on to say, "I want you to be smarter than me. I want you to be — not perfect because you cannot make your kids perfect and you don't want you to put pressure on your kids [to be] perfect."

"But I want you to be a 100 times better version than me, and I'm gonna [instill] that in you and you're gonna be mad and you're gonna be crying, but you're gonna appreciate that one day because I wish the things that that I put on my kids that somebody put in me when I was younger," the doting mom added.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi B is currently expecting her fourth baby, her first with her NFL player boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

She is already mom to daughter Blossom Belle, 1, son Wave Set, 4, and oldest daughter Kulture Kiari, 7, whom she shared with estranged husband Offset.