 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Ellen De Generes condemns US Court ruling on ending abortion rights: Photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Ellen De Generes condemns US Court ruling on ending abortion rights: Photo
Ellen De Generes condemns US Court ruling on ending abortion rights: Photo

Ellen De Generes responded to the US Supreme Court’s ruling, reportedly ending 50 years of abortion rights in the country.

On Friday, the seasoned talk show host turned to Twitter and asserted that women will "stand for their rights this time" and will not let anyone else decide about their “bodies”.

Sharing her sentiments, Ellen penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “Throughout history, women haven’t been trusted. Not to vote, or to decide who they marry, and now to make their own decisions about their bodies. But you can trust we will not let this stand that we will be heard, and we will get the rights we deserve. #RoeVsWade

Ellen De Generes condemns US Court ruling on ending abortion rights: Photo

Meanwhile, fans also agreed to the Ellen’s tweet and expressed their dismay over overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the United States in 1973.

One user commented, “Men have always feared what they don't or can't understand. Right now I'm thinking about the Salem witch trials.”

Another added, “I am feeling bad for all Americans women stay strong and fight because women are the only one who have to fight for her rights. I think guns have more respect and rights in USA.”

Apart from Ellen, several other celebrities also raised their voices on social media including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston. 

More From Entertainment:

Mishael Morgan is first Black woman to win at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

Mishael Morgan is first Black woman to win at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards
Here's why Johnny Depp owes $2 million to Amber Heard

Here's why Johnny Depp owes $2 million to Amber Heard
Will Smith's silence on Oscars slap is costing him big loss: Deets inside

Will Smith's silence on Oscars slap is costing him big loss: Deets inside
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte’s future royal title revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte’s future royal title revealed
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker split up to focus on careers: Insider

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker split up to focus on careers: Insider
Harry Styles 'devastated' over US court's decision, shares Michelle Obama's emotional post

Harry Styles 'devastated' over US court's decision, shares Michelle Obama's emotional post
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp brings her fashion A-game to street: pics

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp brings her fashion A-game to street: pics
Hailey Bieber reacts to court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade: ‘This is really scary’

Hailey Bieber reacts to court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade: ‘This is really scary’
Victoria Beckham showers love on Brooklyn after Nicola Peltz swipe

Victoria Beckham showers love on Brooklyn after Nicola Peltz swipe

Bella Hadid is pretty in pink as she joins dad Mohamed Hadid, model Lori Harvey

Bella Hadid is pretty in pink as she joins dad Mohamed Hadid, model Lori Harvey
Devin Booker wasn't going 'to propose marriage' to Kendall Jenner: spills insider

Devin Booker wasn't going 'to propose marriage' to Kendall Jenner: spills insider
Amber Heard’s NBC interview fails to achieve decent ratings

Amber Heard’s NBC interview fails to achieve decent ratings

Latest

view all