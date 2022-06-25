Diana's biographer shares his opinion about Prince Harry's wife Meghan

Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton has shared his thoughts about Meghan Markle, saying the Duchess could have been a "natural royal" if she had stayed longer in the Firm.

Morton, who penned "Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words," said Meghan could have made "a genuine change to the world" if she hadn't have left the royal fold just 18 months after joining the Royal family as Prince Harry's wife.

Praising the Duchess of Sussex's works, the author said her interest in charity work and important issues such as mental health, women's rights and animal welfare, made her a perfect fit for the role.

"The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn't give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go. They were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished, Morton said on The Mirror's podcast.

"Meghan is a natural, I've got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school. The local TV cameras turned up and she was there giving interviews.

"She [Meghan] spoke at the United Nations with Hillary Clinton. She had the great possibility of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world. I don't think she's going to make such a change living in Montecito."