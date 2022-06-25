 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Diana's biographer shares his opinion about Prince Harry's wife Meghan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Dianas biographer shares his opinion about Prince Harrys wife Meghan

Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton has shared his thoughts about Meghan Markle, saying the Duchess could have been a "natural royal" if she had stayed longer in the Firm.

Morton, who penned "Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words," said Meghan could have made "a genuine change to the world" if she hadn't have left the royal fold just 18 months after joining the Royal family as  Prince Harry's wife.

Praising the Duchess of Sussex's works, the author said her interest in charity work and important issues such as mental health, women's rights and animal welfare, made her a perfect fit for the role.

"The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn't give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go. They were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished, Morton said on The Mirror's podcast.

"Meghan is a natural, I've got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school. The local TV cameras turned up and she was there giving interviews.

"She [Meghan] spoke at the United Nations with Hillary Clinton. She had the great possibility of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world. I don't think she's going to make such a change living in Montecito."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston pays special tribute to father at Daytime Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston pays special tribute to father at Daytime Emmy Awards
Paul Walker’s daughter shares heartfelt statement on abortion: Photo

Paul Walker’s daughter shares heartfelt statement on abortion: Photo
Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda faces questions about future role of royal family

Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda faces questions about future role of royal family
Johnny Depp decides to not jump on 'hate bandwagon' against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp decides to not jump on 'hate bandwagon' against Amber Heard
Mishael Morgan is first Black woman to win at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

Mishael Morgan is first Black woman to win at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards
Here's why Johnny Depp owes $2 million to Amber Heard

Here's why Johnny Depp owes $2 million to Amber Heard
Will Smith's silence on Oscars slap is costing him big loss: Deets inside

Will Smith's silence on Oscars slap is costing him big loss: Deets inside
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte’s future royal title revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte’s future royal title revealed
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker split up to focus on careers: Insider

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker split up to focus on careers: Insider
Harry Styles 'devastated' over US court's decision, shares Michelle Obama's emotional post

Harry Styles 'devastated' over US court's decision, shares Michelle Obama's emotional post
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp brings her fashion A-game to street: pics

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp brings her fashion A-game to street: pics
Hailey Bieber reacts to court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade: ‘This is really scary’

Hailey Bieber reacts to court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade: ‘This is really scary’

Latest

view all