Queen defies doctors to inspire fans with her 'never give up' attitude

Queen Elizabeth II does not seem to give up as she has defied her doctors' orders and shared royal fans a glimpse of her favourite activities.

The longest-reigning British monarch apparently gave people a message of courage, hope and positivity with her latest move as the 96-year-old still enjoying horse-riding.

The Queen, who was advised to quit riding nine months ago when mobility problems limited her ability to get around, has been seen several times in the saddle in Windsor Castle's grounds this week.

An insider has claimed that the Queen, who has been a keen horsewoman since getting her first pony at the age of three in 1929, was taking it gently and would continue if it is not too painful.

However, the royal fans are so glad that she's still in the saddle as they always want their Queen to remain fit and healthy. The monarch is expected to travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh, next week.

