Saturday Jun 25 2022
Taylor Swift throws praises at BFF Selena Gomez: ‘It’s giving gorgeousness’

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Taylor Swift surprised fans after the singer left a sweet comment under Selena Gomez’ latest video on TikTok.

The Only Murders in the Building star dropped a makeup tutorial on the social site using her Rare Beauty products in an effort to promote her business with her best friend’s song The Man playing in the background.

"It's giving CEO it's giving gorgeousness it's giving friends forever," the Carolina singer wrote in the comment section.

The duo shares a very close bond and has been friends for over a decade. In a 2019 interview with KIIS FM UK, Gomez explained how they met.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together. It was hysterical," the singer – actor told the outlet recalling the time she dated Nick Jonas while Swift was in a relationship with Joe Jonas.

She added, "It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked."

"It was the best thing we got out of those relationships," Gomez noted.

