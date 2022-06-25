Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez inspires Bill Mehar as he asks Democrats to learn from her

US TV presenter and politician Bill Maher has asked the Democratic Party to take a lesson from Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez.

The "Real Time" host, 66, went in hard on the Dems after Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling, giving them what sounds like a simple instruction. "You, like Vasquez, are representatives -- advocates, like lawyers -- and you need to rep your constituents and not an idea that doesn't connect with them," TMZ has reported.

Camille Vasquez won to protect Johnny Depp with her focus and good lawyering. The Dems, on the other hand, according to Bill, have become more focused on things other than their constituents, and that's why they're in big trouble.

He gives examples ... Asian American voters are flipping from Democrat to Republican -- Dems lost 16% of Asian Americans since 2020 -- in part because of the move to eliminate advanced programs in school to level the playing field. Bill says it may be noble, but not good politics.

Fearless Bill says even on the issue of abortion, Democrats are blowing it, with some now refusing to use the word "women" in the debate but rather "birthing people." Bill says the average votes do not connect to this and many other things he raises.