Kate Middleton celebrates Armed Forces Day in style, shares her pics in full military gear

Kate Middleton paid a special tribute to the Armed Forced as she shared her amazing pictures in full military gear on Saturday.

In honor of the UK's Armed Forces Day on Saturday (June 25), the Duchess of Cambridge shared pictures from her visit to the Pirbright Training Academy last November.



Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old wrote in her tribute to the forces alongside her pics: "Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe."

She continued: "It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all."



"Last year, I was honored to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all," Kate added.



During her day at the Academy, the royal mom of three, 40, spent time with the 101 Operational Sustainment Brigade at Abingdon Airfield to learn about how new recruits and serving personnel are trained.

Prince William's charming wife wore full gear as she took part in some of the training exercises during her visit.