Meghan Markle fails to inspire Americans, her popularity plummets in US: report

Meghan Markle does not seem to get desired result of her decision to move to the US after quitting the royal job with her hubby Prince Harry.

Meghan's popularity in her home country of the United States is also plummeting at an alarming rate, an expert has claimed.

Nile Gardiner, a Washington-based foreign policy expert and Royal Family enthusiast, told Express.co.uk: "The popularity of Meghan and Harry in the US has declined significantly over the course of the year, and that will continue to decline. The image of Meghan is plummeting in the US as it is in the UK."



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up their roles as working members of the Royal Family when they moved their family to Canada, and then months later, to California in the US.

But since then, comments made by the couple towards the monarchy have come under the microscope - particularly during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.



A week after tell-all interview, an Economist Survey by YouGov of 1,500 US adults found Meghan Markle had a net favourability of just +15 - down from +28 a year earlier, while negative ratings of her rose ten points to 33 percent.



Under half (48 percent) had a "favourable or somewhat favourable" view of Meghan, with a third (33 percent) had a "very or somewhat unfavourable" view of her.



But a YouGov poll of 1,000 US adults from May 18-21, 2022 found this had plunged further, with just 45 percent now having a "favourable or somewhat favourable" view of the Duchess of Sussex. Less than half (46 percent) had a "very or somewhat unfavourable" view of her.