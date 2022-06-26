 
Sunday Jun 26 2022
Bad news for Queen Elizabeth as another country expresses desire to remove her as head of state

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Bad news for Queen Elizabeth as another country expresses desire to remove her as head of state

Antigua & Barbuda has expressed its intent to remove Queen Elizabeth  as Head of State.

ITV News royal editor Chris Ship said he asked Antigua and Barbuda  Foreign Minister Chet Greene whether his country wants to become a republic. 

“Eventually” he replied.  Chris Ship accompanied Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla on their visit to Rwanda.

Last year, Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history.

Several leaders, dignitaries and artists, including Prince Charles and singer Rihanna, attended the ceremony.

Jamaica has also "formally commenced" its separation from the British monarchy.

Marlene Malahoo Forte QC, a senior minister who leads the country’s Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, told the Kingston parliament the process would be completed in “stages” before the next election in 2025.


