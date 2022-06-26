Prince William son Louis is 'just like grandmother Di': 'She would have been tickled'

Prince William son Louis is 'just like grandmother Di': 'Diana would have been tickled'

Princess Diana would have been delighted to see son Prince William and grandson Prince Louis, says expert.

The Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car accident decades ago, has given the best of 'his father and mother' to son William.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield say her heart "really broke" for Diana, who did not live enough to see William flourishing in his marital life with Kate Middleton.



Schofield, whose new book published by Simon & Schuster, R is for Revenge Dress is set to release on November 15, said: "My heart really broke for the memory of Princess Diana as I watched how beautiful and happy the Cambridge family were throughout the Jubilee celebrations.

"Diana would have been so tickled! Prince Louis is naughty and cheeky and precious… just like his grandmother Di."



She continued: "Diana would be proud of Prince William and his family. Wills is the best parts of his mother and his father.



"The Duke of Cambridge has his mother’s heart and his father’s head. Not to mention Princess Diana’s gorgeous looks. What a handsome man!"

