Meghan Markle could create 'mud fight' over scandalous bullying probe: Expert

Meghan Markle could create an 'awful' situation had the Queen publically revealed results from her bullying probe.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was accused of mistreating royal staffers while she stayed in the UK, was being investigate by the Buckingham Palace, funded by the Queen privately.

While Daily Mail had reported the findings of the probe are confidential, royal expert Jack Royston admits things could get damaged if the report were to come out.

He said: “I think basically if that report were published it would be a complete bloodbath on all sides and nobody would come out of it looking any good at all.



"I think Buckingham Palace will have taken one look at this and thought 'we're just going to look awful—this is going to make us look absolutely appalling' and if every single fact and allegation came out I just think it would be a complete mud fight and there would be mud over everybody."



Meghan Markle married into the royal family in 2018 before leaving her senior position in 2020.