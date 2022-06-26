William, Kate spent £4.5M taxpayer money on Kensington only to move houses: Expert

William, Kate spent £4.5M taxpayer money on Kensington only to move to Windsor: Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving houses and a royal expert is raising objections.

Commentator Andrew Morton questions the sudden decision of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to move to Windsor in a bid to leave Kensington Palace in London.

Mr Morton tells Express.co.uk: "I don't quite understand why they would move to Windsor when Kensington Palace has just been re-done for them.



"What are they going to do with Kensington Palace? It doesn't make sense to me.

"They are already secure inside Kensington Palace, why do they have to use Adelaide Cottage which was, after all, used by members of the households."

It took over two years to get the royal couple current home renovated, costing £4.5million for taxpayers.



William and Kate are reportedly moving to be closer to the Queen in Windsor. Father Prince Charles and wife Camilla currently live on the Windsor estate as well.