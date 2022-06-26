 
Johnny Depp finds another celebrity supporter after Amber Heard trial

Sir Paul McCartney paid a rich tribute to his friend Johnny Depp after he won defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard.

The former Beatles singer, 80 played a clip of Johnny Depp from an old music video as he headlined Glastonbury on Saturday night and performed the song My Valentine.

In the video, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor can be seen using sign language.

Johnny features in the 2012 music video for My Valentine alongside actress Natalie Portman.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney was joined by special guests Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl in an epic performance at Glastonbury that spanned the first Beatles demo to some of his latest recordings.

The singer-songwriter, who turned 80 a week ago, was the oldest ever solo headliner at Worthy Farm in south-west England, where the festival celebrated its fiftieth anniversary two years later than planned due to the pandemic.

