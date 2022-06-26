 
Sunday Jun 26 2022
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stuns at backstage of Paris Fashion Week

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has been going all out lately as she continued to ooze her charms even after a bombshell walk at Paris Fashion Week this Saturday.

The 25-year-old model, after walking for a co-ed Marine Serre show, stunned the backstage of the mega event.

Dressed up in a sheer top, Lourdes got together with her half-brother Rocco Ritchie as the duo posed for a bunch of photographers.

The model matched the translucent top with grey baggy trousers as she rocked visor-like black shades.

On the other hand, Rocco cut a dapper figure in a sleek camel-toned suit which he matched with a light blue collar-block shirt.

Madonna’s daughter hit the ramp this Saturday in a slinky bodysuit that featured a crescent moon print.

The model wore layers of necklaces and bracelets including a chain around her waist. 

