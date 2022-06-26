Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stuns at backstage of Paris Fashion Week

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has been going all out lately as she continued to ooze her charms even after a bombshell walk at Paris Fashion Week this Saturday.

The 25-year-old model, after walking for a co-ed Marine Serre show, stunned the backstage of the mega event.

Dressed up in a sheer top, Lourdes got together with her half-brother Rocco Ritchie as the duo posed for a bunch of photographers.

The model matched the translucent top with grey baggy trousers as she rocked visor-like black shades.

On the other hand, Rocco cut a dapper figure in a sleek camel-toned suit which he matched with a light blue collar-block shirt.

Madonna’s daughter hit the ramp this Saturday in a slinky bodysuit that featured a crescent moon print.

The model wore layers of necklaces and bracelets including a chain around her waist.