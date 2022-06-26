 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

United Nation removes Amber Heard as Human Rights champion?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

FileFootage

Amber Heard has been surrounded by rumours that she has been removed as the Human Rights Champion of the United Nations.

Taking to Reddit, a fan claimed that the Aquaman star is no longer a UN champion as she has been removed from the organization’s website.

The user shared that message, “The UN Human Rights Commission finally removed Amber Heard's page from their website after determining she was no longer fit to be a champion for domestic abuse victims.”

Another user shared a similar message, “Shortly after the United Nation’s Human Rights High Commissioner parted ways with Amber Heard the UN made it clear they stood with victims of domestic violence regardless of the victim’s gender identity.”

Although it is true that Heard’s UN page is not available but the speculations about her removal are baseless as there has been no official statement presented in this regard.

Heard was chosen as the human rights advocate in 2018. “What I survived was not the worst that happened to me. It was what happened after,” she expressed at the time.

“Imagine the fate of lower-income women, religious and ethnic minorities…. Imagine how much worse it is for them.

“The Me Too movement has done a great deal… we need to take our outrage and determination to end sexual violence and we need to codify it. My story matters. My assault matters,” Heard added.

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dance the night away in Spain: pic

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dance the night away in Spain: pic
Johnny Depp set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, receives offer

Johnny Depp set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, receives offer
Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch
Megan Thee Stallion blasts US Supreme Court justices over abortion ruling

Megan Thee Stallion blasts US Supreme Court justices over abortion ruling
Ed Sheeran dubbed 'true showman' as he continues performance despite mic issues

Ed Sheeran dubbed 'true showman' as he continues performance despite mic issues
Simon Cowell eyes huge deal 'to bring The X Factor back'

Simon Cowell eyes huge deal 'to bring The X Factor back'
Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Prince William, Kate Middleton joint birthday party?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Prince William, Kate Middleton joint birthday party?
Gerard Pique breaks phone of well-known press photograph

Gerard Pique breaks phone of well-known press photograph
Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'

Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'
Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism

Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism
Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’

Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’

Latest

view all