Sunday Jun 26 2022
Queen 'never likes' Buckingham Palace, prefers living in Windsor: Here's why

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

The Queen, who has always enjoyed some amazing real estate, wasn't a massive fan of her main Central London residence, Buckingham Palace, a royal servant has claimed. 

Speaking to Coffee Friend former Royal chef Darren McGrady said : "The Queen would always be whizzing off back to Windsor Castle, she can’t wait to get back there. She loves it there, so it’s no surprise she’s moved there permanently." 

Despite living there for much of her reign it was more of an "office" than a home and much prefers living in Windsor, McGrady has claimed.

He explained Windsor Castle has two kitchens, a main one and a small one that is able to take care of the Queen and one of two guests. "There’d always be a senior chef, a junior chef and about 30 staff that would go to Windsor for the weekend," he added. 

"We worked in the small kitchen, it’s much different, much more relaxed."

Reflecting on her activities at Windsor, he said: “The Queen can go out, walk the dogs, go out and see the horses in the back garden. For the Queen, it’s always been dogs and horses first. That’s her passion, that’s her hobbies. And why shouldn’t she at 96 enjoy that.

"Let Charles and William take on some of the other engagements, she should just be spending time with the horses and the dogs every day now. Her family are all close by too in Windsor,” he added.

Hugo Vickers, a royal author, once said: “Windsor is the place [Her Majesty] loves. She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense.”

