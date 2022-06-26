 
Justin Bieber appears in high spirits as he returns to LA with supermodel wife Hailey Bieber

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber looked in high spirits as he returned to Los Angeles after spending time with wife Hailey Bieber on a private island in the Bahamas on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Grammy winner remained out of sight for few days as he was focusing on his recovery following rare neurological disorder Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The Ghost singer stayed close to his loving and very caring wife as they sat side-by-side while being driven off the tarmac with all their luggage in tow.

It was Justin Bieber's first appearance since being diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The singer rocked a white hoodie, baseball cap, silver sunglasses and a pair of bright pink sweatpants.

Hailey, who launched her new skincare line just two weeks ago, was looking smashing in an oversized black leather jacket over a white tank top and olive green pants. She completed her look with black glasses, small gold hoop earrings and her light brown hair in a messy bun.

The pair's latest sighting comes after Justin announced he had to postpone all his remaining shows for his Justice World Tour in the United States due to his facial paralysis.

Justin Bieber, in his message to fans, wrote: 'I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me that I've got to slow down and I hope you guys understand. I will be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do.'

