Monday Jun 27 2022
Johnny Depp concerned for his daughter Lily Rose

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp’s eldest daughter Lily Rose Depp is following in the footsteps of her father, however, the actor is reportedly worried about it.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares two children Lily Rose, 23, and Jack Depp, 20, with former partner Vanessa Paradis.

According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, Depp made quite a name for himself to his career in acting, however, he is concerned about Lily Rose following in his footsteps as he did not want her to be an actor.

Lily, 23 is currently building her career as fashion model and an actor.

The report quoted Depp as saying “To be honest, I’m quite worried.”

“I wasn’t expecting all this to happen to Lily-Rose, especially not at this age. But it’s her passion and she’s having fun,” the father of two said.

Currently, Lily and Australian singer-songwriter 27-year-old Troye Sivan are filming a new show The Idol, together.

