Monday Jun 27 2022
Cardi B’s fans react after she lashed out at troll calling her daughter ‘autistic’

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Cardi B received a mixed reaction from her fans and followers after she bashed an online troll who called her daughter ‘autistic.’

A Twitter user wrote in a since – deleted tweet that the Never Give Up singer’s girl Kulture is “literally austistic” adding, “You’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets.”

Responding to the tweet the rapper wrote, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.”

“Go play in traffic (expletive),” she added.

The musician was then bombarded with tweets as some question her why she took “being autistic” as an insult.

“You have every right to defend your child,” a user wrote. “I'm just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult.”

Another added, “If you don't understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way.”

Some fans of the WAP hit-maker then asked her to ignore such tweets as one penned, "Ignore them. Simple. They wanna get to you, and you’re letting them.”

“Mommy stop giving them attention. That’s literally what they want,” another chimed in.

One fan tried to make other understand why Cardi B reacted the way she did, writing, “No one is saying that there is anything wrong with being autistic but look at the intent of the person that said it.”

“They weren’t trying to be helpful or informative, they said it in a spiteful way, so yes she has the right to be upset,” the tweet further read.

