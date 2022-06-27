 
Paul McCartney’s tribute to Johnny Depp will help him ‘secure movie deal’?

Public Relation expert is of the opinion that Paul McCartney’s recent tribute to Johnny Depp will play a crucial role in helping the Hollywood star ‘secure movie deals.’

During her conversation with Daily Mail, the PR professional Rochelle White said that the legend’s decision to play Depp’s video during his historic Glastonbury was a ‘strategic move’.

“From a PR perspective any good PR Depp can get, whether that's from friends, actors, singers or other celebrities, is going to boost his public persona,” she said.

“McCartney is well respected across the board, with both young and old people knowing who he is. And Glastonbury is a world stage so it will reach a huge audience,” White explained.

“This will be helpful for Depp. He is making baby steps towards rebuilding his public image so it's crucial he's seen with the right people around him. That will help him to secure movie deals and opportunities he didn't have before,” she added.

“He's certainly on the road to redemption, but it's not going to be easy and there are still a lot of people who do not like him,” she added.

