Cardi B surprises fans as she announces new song dropping this week

Cardi B enthralled fans as she teased her song Holy S*** dropping this Friday while she promised another surprise for her followers.

During BET Awards on Sunday night, the rapper - songwriter shared the teaser for the upcoming track.

Later, the Shake It hit-maker also announced the news on her Instagram as she wrote, “My new single Holy S*** available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1.”

The musician also promised the fans another big surprise, adding, “Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in.”

The video of her latest single shows Cardi B at the top of a skyscraper while the words “Coming Soon” and “July 1” appears on the screen.



Fans were surprised on the announcement as one wrote, “Bardi back,” while another added, “Omg I’m so ready.”

“SHOWTIME,” another chimed in while one commented, “HOW EXCITED ARE WE???? WE CANT WAIT.”