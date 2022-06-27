 
Prince William’s nature blamed for rift between the Royal couples

Prince William's 'controlling' nature allegedly played a role in his and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge's rift with Prince Harry and and Meghan Markle.

Amid reports that Kate Middleton has mad another effort to mend Sussex-Cambridge ties, an unearthed interview reveals something about William's nature.

A longstanding former royal staffer for Harry and William’s father Prince Charles, according to  express.co.uk, claimed in 2019 that the Duke of Cambridge has lost the “control” he once wielded over his fellow royals after Meghan married into the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, an insider, who spoke to US Weekly last week, claimed that Kate is “frantically trying to play peacemaker” between William and Harry, and has spoken to them both, adding: “There’s a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again"

“She can sense that despite everything that has happened, William still feels the loss of Harry.”

