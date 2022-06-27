Khloe Kardashian enters her 38th year in style, puts her curvy physique on display

Khloe Kardashian put her incredible physique on display ahead of her 38th birthday, welcoming her auspicious occasion in style.

The mum-of-one left fans in awe with her sizzling clip in pink outfit ahead of her big day, apparently giving message to her loved ones that she would continue working on her toned body.

Kardashian, who might be wished happy birthday by her ex Tristan Thompson, wrote in caption: “I have no idea how long ago I took these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!”

Kim Kardashian's sister can be seen leaning against a sink in one Instagram video and pulling on the side of the high-cut, tanga-style bottom in the other.

Khloe looked incredible in the skimpy suit — and fans were quick to praise her pretty-in-pink moment.



The clothing entrepreneur , who turned 38 on Monday, got plenty of love on the swimwear post, with mom Kris Jenner commenting “GORGEOUS!!!!” with multiple heart emojis and BFF Malika posting “It’s it.” Meanwhile, one fan said, “You look fantastic tristin [sic] who ? lol.”