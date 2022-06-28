 
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Prince Andrew drives around Windsor as family ditches him for Scotland trip

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Prince Andrew was photographed looking gloomy as he drove his Range Rover around Windsor, just as the royal family travels to Scotland for Holyrood Week and a day before his former friend Ghislaine Maxwell is sentenced for sex trafficking in New York.

According to Express UK, Prince Andrew was seen driving his Range Rover around at Windsor on Monday, after being kept away from public life as a royal ever since he was accused of being involved in sexual assault over his connection with convicted paedophile Epstein.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein, was convicted of sex trafficking in December after a month-long trial in which evidence from four woman was put forward in court alleging that they were abused by Epstein with Maxwell’s help.

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew’s sighting in Windsor comes as the rest of the senior royal family members are in Scotland for Holyrood Week; he has missed out on numerous major royal events in recent months over his involvement with Epstein and the sex case against him. 

