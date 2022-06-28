 
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire leftist director for Netflix docu-series

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in coordination with a left-wing director to helm their docu-series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired the Oscar-nominated Liz Garbus to help them with their Netflix deal.

The couple has been working on for more than a year as part of their multi-million dollar deal with the streamer.

"Garbus was seen in the background with the couple last September during their trip to NYC with a small camera crew who hid their equipment in an apparent bid to keep the top-secret project under wraps," reports Page Six.

"The royal family is generally expected to be apolitical, but since Harry and Meghan split from the royals and moved to the US, they seem keen to align themselves with progressive issues, especially in fighting climate change," notes the outlet.

