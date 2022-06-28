 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to tell all about royal snub during recent UK visit?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to tell all about royal snub during recent UK visit?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to tell all about royal snub during recent UK visit?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have sparked rumours of further bombshells in second interview with TV icon Oprah Winfrey.

The royal couple prompted the speculations of another tell-all interview as they made a surprise visit to Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and Harry visited the media star’s $100 million mansion in Montecito on Sunday.

According to a report by Daily Star, the royal couple spent an hour with their friend.

The move comes less than a month after they were allegedly snubbed by the royals during their visit to UK to attend Queen’s platinum jubilee.

They had also sparked royal criticism with their first interview with the talk show host in March last year, where they opened up about the difficulties they faced during their time as senior royals.

The Daily Mail reported that news of Meghan and Harry visit to Oprah could come as a surprise to Queen if there is another tell-all interview.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason
Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling

Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling
Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back

Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans
Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics

Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics
Christian Bale interested to play Batman again with Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale interested to play Batman again with Christopher Nolan

Johnny Depp new role for first movie after Amber Heard trial disclosed

Johnny Depp new role for first movie after Amber Heard trial disclosed
Selena Gomez ‘not happy’ with US Court’s ruling on abortion rights

Selena Gomez ‘not happy’ with US Court’s ruling on abortion rights
Britney Spears’ Ex husband tried to break into her bedroom on Wedding day

Britney Spears’ Ex husband tried to break into her bedroom on Wedding day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'victim' language causes pain in 'difficult' world

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'victim' language causes pain in 'difficult' world
Johnny Depp returning to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reports are fake: Rep

Johnny Depp returning to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reports are fake: Rep
Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell to receive 30 to 50 years in jail for crimes?

Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell to receive 30 to 50 years in jail for crimes?

Latest

view all