Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Christian Bale interested to play Batman again with Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale reveals he would return to play the iconic character of Batman if Christopher Nolan agrees to direct it.

In an interview with ScreenRant, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor showed interest in slipping into his Batman suit for one more time.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan,” the Oscar winning actor told the publication. “We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.”

However, Bale, who appeared in the Nolan’s blockbuster Batman trilogy, said that he would consider playing the character again in the fourth installment only if Nolan returns as director.

“In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in,” Bale added.

He further addressed the rumours that he has turned down offers to reprise the role in the superhero movie.

“Occasionally, people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this’,” Bale told the outlet. “And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that.’” 

