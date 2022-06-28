Amber Heard to use Elon Musk’s present to pay Johnny Depp after lawsuit

Amber Heard will seemingly use a luxurious gift by her former beau Elon Musk to pay a hefty amount to Johnny Depp after she lost the blockbuster lawsuit.

The court on Friday announced that Heard must pay $10.35 to Depp after both the parties failed to reach a last-minute settlement in the bombshell defamation trial.

It will be difficult for Heard to reach the exact figures even if she combines income from all her movies.

After which it is very likely that the Aquaman actor would sell a pricey present by Tesla billionaire – Model X electric car which worth around $130,000, reported Marca.

The car can go 628km on a single charge and it boasts 1,200 horsepower.

Meanwhile, Depp has also been ordered to pay $2 million to his former wife because Heard countersued him and one of his lawyers, Adam Waldman when he dubbed her accusation of abuse as a hoax.