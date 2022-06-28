 
Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as she recalls Super Bowl memory with Emme

Superstar Jennifer Lopez has shared a moving memory with her fans, showing the singer tearing up as she recalled a conversation she had with her child Emme during  Super Bowl performance.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the dotting mom shared the footage which was taken back in February 2020 when Jennifer performed during the halftime show alongside Emme, who was just 11 at the time.

"I said you look right down that camera and you tell every little girl in the world to get loud and to never, ever back down," said Lopez.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I'm so proud of you for opening up like this," while another wrote: "Brilliant documentary, wonderful woman." A third added: "You are truly inspiring with all that you do."

Lopez broke down in tears during a poignant moment on her recently-released Halftime documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"I wanted Emme to sit in the cage, putting her on that big stage, although it would seem scary for a lot of people, she doesn't feel nervous because she's next to me," she said.

In the documentary, the award-winning singer added: "And it was important. And I wanted to come out, after she did that, draped in the American flag, because I'm proud to be an American, but also I am not just American. I'm also Puerto Rican. And I wanted the flip side of that to be a Puerto Rican flag."

Jennifer Lopez, who's enjoying Ben Affleck's company after rekindling romance with the Batman star, shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who at the time watched his child in the audience with great pride.

