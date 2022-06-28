Victoria Beckham has all eyes on her as she arrives at fashion show in France

Victoria Beckham stole the spotlight as she arrived at a French fashion preview on Monday in a sizzling yet classy all-black look.

The Spice Girl alum’s high-profile appearance has been breaking the internet as the diva looked absolutely gorgeous in a black lace mini dress under a matching chic blazer.

Victoria wore black tights, coordinated heels and dark shades to add a classy twist to her attire.



However, her glamorous look didn’t go with the location of Le Papier (The Paper) Simon Porte Jacquemus’ show as it turned out to be a hilly and barren place, forging an unsteady path for catwalks.

The 48-year-old singer-turned-designer posed with French actor Vincent Cassel and his wife Tina Kunakey at the star-studded event.