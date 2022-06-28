 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Lori Harvey gushes over her parents bond after Michael B. Jordan split

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

File Footage 

Lori Harvey dished on her parents, Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine, bond after she broke up with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the model said that her parents are “couple goals” and that she wanted to have something similar in life.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur told the outlet, “They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’”

“This is what I want one day,” she said while noting that her parents bond has only gotten stronger after 25 years, “They have the best love.”

“They’re so supportive of me and, you know, just always here for me, whatever I need. So they’re great. I love them,” Lori shared.

The model joked that Steve and Marjorie should write a “playbook manual” so she can have help finding “the one” for herself.

The founder of SKN by LH further said, “Their biggest thing I think is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship.”

“Still liking each other after so many years because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important,” she explained.

Previously, a source told People Magazine that the Lori and Michael have called it quits, adding, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken."


More From Entertainment:

Jessica Chastain recounts searching for ‘calmness’ after Will Smith Oscar smack

Jessica Chastain recounts searching for ‘calmness’ after Will Smith Oscar smack

Georgina Rodriguez raises temperature as she arrives at French fashion show

Georgina Rodriguez raises temperature as she arrives at French fashion show

Victoria Beckham has all eyes on her as she arrives at fashion show in France

Victoria Beckham has all eyes on her as she arrives at fashion show in France
Selena Gomez drops jaws with sizzling appearance at her series premiere

Selena Gomez drops jaws with sizzling appearance at her series premiere

Kim Kardashian's carbon footprint comes into question after her lavish bash

Kim Kardashian's carbon footprint comes into question after her lavish bash
Emma Roberts joins Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' spin-off 'Madame Web'

Emma Roberts joins Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' spin-off 'Madame Web'
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander ordered to trial on stalking charges

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander ordered to trial on stalking charges
Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as she recalls Super Bowl memory with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as she recalls Super Bowl memory with daughter Emme
Gene Kelly’s Cold War mission for JFK revealed

Gene Kelly’s Cold War mission for JFK revealed
Queen shows she can stand unsupported as she steps off the Royal train unaided in Scotland

Queen shows she can stand unsupported as she steps off the Royal train unaided in Scotland
Will Smith is in good spirits after Oscars slap: spill ‘King Richard’ actors

Will Smith is in good spirits after Oscars slap: spill ‘King Richard’ actors
Adele, boyfriend Rich Paul considering having kids: ‘They are solid’

Adele, boyfriend Rich Paul considering having kids: ‘They are solid’

Latest

view all