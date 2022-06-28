Lori Harvey gushes over her parents bond after Michael B. Jordan split

File Footage

Lori Harvey dished on her parents, Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine, bond after she broke up with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the model said that her parents are “couple goals” and that she wanted to have something similar in life.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur told the outlet, “They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’”

“This is what I want one day,” she said while noting that her parents bond has only gotten stronger after 25 years, “They have the best love.”

“They’re so supportive of me and, you know, just always here for me, whatever I need. So they’re great. I love them,” Lori shared.

The model joked that Steve and Marjorie should write a “playbook manual” so she can have help finding “the one” for herself.

The founder of SKN by LH further said, “Their biggest thing I think is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship.”

“Still liking each other after so many years because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important,” she explained.

Previously, a source told People Magazine that the Lori and Michael have called it quits, adding, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken."



