Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Megan Fox matches up to Machine Gun Kelly fashion game with pink hair: PHOTOS

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly now have matching hair!

Megan Fox was spotted at the premiere of MGK’s new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, in New York City Monday — and was rocking a striking new ‘do.

In a nod to the doc (and her fiancé, who dyed his hair pink in February), Jennifer’s Body actress swapped her signature brunette locks for blush-colored waves.

The titular hue also factored heavily in both stars’ outfits, with MGK, 32, wearing a spiky pink-and-blue Chet Lo crop top with white belted trousers and pearls.

Megan's new bubblegum pink hue was revealed on Instagram by hairstylist Dimitris Giannetosand we're getting major Barbie vibes.

Fox, 36, went for an itty-bitty Nensi Dojaka dress in a similar shade of rose, along with matching strappy sandals.

And per usual, the pair opted for matching manicures — in pink, of course.

Earlier, MGK detailed his past mental health struggles amid his relationship with Megan Fox.

The singer, the original name Colson Baker, reveals he went into a 'dark place' after losing his father in 2020 where he also attempted suicide.

In their Hulu film Life In Pink, MGK also shared how he did not like getting out of the room for days.


