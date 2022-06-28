 
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Meghan Markle’s ‘cheering’ no good for ‘unhappy’ Prince Harry

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Prince Harry is said to be ‘unhappy’ in his life in the US despite his wife Meghan Markle ‘cheering’ him on as he adjusts, according to a royal expert.

Duncan Larcombe, royal expert and the author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, recently had a chat with Closer magazine during which he commented on Harry and Meghan’s new life in the US where he says Harry seems unhappy.

As per Larcombe: “He seems homesick to me. Harry’s suddenly playing polo again and drinking with his new friends – all things he used to enjoy doing in the UK.”

He added: “Meghan is cheering him on from the sidelines, helping create this perfect LA life for him to justify what he’s given up in the UK. But something doesn’t seem to sit right. Harry looks unhappy.”

Harry and Meghan left the royal family as senior members in 2018 in what came to be known as Megxit, and now live in the US with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. 

